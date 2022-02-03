| 11°C Dublin

Seoirse Mulgrew

Gardaí investigating an alleged assault of a 17-year-old girl and her friend in Ballyfermot in December have arrested a male youth today.

The incident is alleged to have happened in the vicinity of the Civic Office on Ballyfermot Road on Thursday, December 30 last.

A male juvenile was arrested this morning as part of the garda investigation.

He is currently detained at a Garda Station in West Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Another male youth who was arrested yesterday, February 2, in connection with this assault has now been released.

