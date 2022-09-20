Gardaí investigating alleged assault after video captures brutal fight between women in Dublin shop

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in which a woman repeatedly attempted to stab another during a fight in a Dublin shop.

The violent incident occurred at a shop on Dame Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning and gardaí have confirmed they are investigating.

No arrests have been made as of yet after a video capturing the alleged assault went viral on Tuesday evening.

In the video, two women can be seen fighting and tussling in the shop, while a security initially tries to step in before letting the fight progress.

One woman seen in the video is clearly brandishing a weapon and repeatedly attempts to inflict damage to the other woman’s head and torso dozens of times.

After the fight breaks up, one woman has blood pouring down her face before leaving the scene, while people in the background can be heard laughing.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at a retail premises on Dame Street, at approximately 3.30am this morning, Tuesday, September 20. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed.