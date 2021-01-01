Gardaí investigating aggravated burglary at home of OAPS by armed, masked men

Gardaí are investigating after a large amount of cash was robbed by masked men from the home of an elderly man and woman yesterday evening.

The homeowners, aged late 80s and early 90s, were treated for shock by paramedics after the door was answered to four or five masked men at 5.15pm on New Year’s Eve.

It is believed that the men were armed with what is believed to be a firearm.

They forced their way into the house and a large amount of cash was taken from the house in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The homeowners were uninjured but paramedics treated them for shock.

Gardaí have appealed with anybody with information to come forward.

They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen anything unusual in Parc Mhuire between 5pm and 6.30pm yesterday evening or anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431212, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations ongoing, according to a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors