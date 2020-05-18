Gardaí investigating after man's body found at Dublin house

Gardaí are investigating the unexplained death of a man that occurred at a house in Co Dublin.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene following reports of a fire at a house in the Bluebell Avenue area of Dublin 12 today at approximately 11:20am.

The body of the man, believed to be in his 40s, was discovered at the scene.

The man's body has now been removed for a post mortem, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

The scene remains preserved for examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

