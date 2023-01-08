| 6.6°C Dublin

Gardaí investigate discovery of body of man (40s) in Dublin

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Gardaí have commenced an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in unexplained circumstances in Rathmines in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 10pm last night, after the body of a man in his 40s was found at the back of a premises on Lower Rathmines Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist.

The scene remains preserved pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Results of the post-mortem will assist gardaí in determining the course of their investigations.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy