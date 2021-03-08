Gardaí investigate bomb threat to Justice Minister Helen McEntee

CC HELEN MCENTEE ...24/11/2020 Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD speaking to media following a post Cabinet briefing on further Government amendments to the Harassment Harmful Communications Bill, which have been drafted to specifically tackle the distribution of intimate images without consent at Government Buildings, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí visited the home of Justice Minister Helen McEntee last night after a threatening phone call was made against her claiming there was a bomb at the property.

Sources have revealed that the threat was made to the Samaritans charity, who in turn contacted gardaí.

It is understood the caller claimed that there may be a bomb at the Minister’s home.

Gardaí rushed to Ms McEntee’s Co Meath home but no device was found there after a detailed search.

It is understood that she was given security advice.

Officers have begun an investigation into the hoax phone call but no arrests have been made.

When contacted by Independent.ie, a spokesman for the Minister declined to comment.

Sources say that the minister, who is expecting a child in May, is the latest high profile public figure to be subjected to hoax threats.

She is among the most senior positions at Cabinet and among her key roles is being briefed on urgent security matters by the Garda Commissioner.

Read More

Online Editors