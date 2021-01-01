Gardaí investigate after medals belonging to a founding member of FAI are stolen in Dublin

Gardaí in Raheny are investigating a burglary that occurred in Raheny. These medals were stolen during the burglary and they were presented to a founder member of the FAI.

Gardaí are investigating after medals belonging to a founding member of the FAI have been stolen from a home in Dublin.

The homeowners were out when the burglary took place at a house on Howth Road, Raheny in the afternoon of Wednesday December 30, 2020.

A number of items were taken, as well as two specific medals that were presented to a founder member of the FAI.

Gardaí have now appealed to anybody who may have found these medals or who can help in tracing their whereabouts.

“Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may come across these medals or who can assist Gardaí in locating any of the items of the burglary are asked to contact Raheny Garda station on 01 - 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors