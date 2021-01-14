Gardaí hunt for burglary gang suspected of targeting homes in south Dublin

Gardaí are hunting for a burglary gang involved in several crimes across the capital using a Toyota Prius.



The gang are suspected of targeting a number of homes and cars across south Dublin in the early hours of yesterday morning with the stolen hybrid vehicle.



Detectives are trying to identify the gang members involved after they fled from officers by driving the wrong way down a dual-carriageway before escaping.



The attempted break-ins happened in the Greenhills and Perrystown areas of the city shortly after 2am.



Sources said the gang were using a Prius that was stolen in a burglary earlier that night in the Rathgar area.



“From initial inquiries it appears the hybrid car was stolen before being used by the gang to drive around other areas of south Dublin.



“No arrests have yet been made and gardaí are hopeful of identifying those involved with the help of CCTV footage taken from properties in the area” a source said.



“This gang would have continued targeting homes in the area but thankfully locals alerted gardaí who responded quickly,” the source added.



After gardaí were notified searches were carried out for the car involved.



However, the suspect vehicle is understood to have sped down the wrong side of the Naas Road in the direction of the M50 and escaped.

A source added: “This was a highly dangerous tactic used by the gang to escape undetected and is unfortunately becoming a more common occurrence.”



Last year one man was killed when a suspect vehicle that fled from gardaí drove the wrong way along the N7 before colliding with his car.

The car involved had earlier come to the attention of gardaí but was not being pursued at the time of the collision.



During a separate incident last January a teenager died after driving his car the wrong way down the Naas Road before crashing into a van carrying two people along with a nine-year old boy.



A Garda spokeswoman said that investigations into yesterday’s incidents is ongoing.



“Gardaí are investigating an unauthorised taking of a vehicle which occurred in Maxwell Rd, Rathgar, Dublin 6 on January 13, 2021. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.



“Gardaí are also investigating an attempted burglary which occurred in the Greenhills area, Dublin 12 on January 13, 2021 at approximately 3:30am.

“No arrests have been made to date. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokeswoman added.

