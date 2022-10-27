Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49, the ten victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022.

The High Court has granted gardaí further permission to preserve the scene of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal, as investigations continue.

Gardaí made the extension application to the High Court today, to “preserve, search for and collect evidence”.

Ten people tragically died in the explosion in the town, on Friday October 7.

Gardaí described the ongoing investigation as “extensive” and said over 500 lines of enquiry “have been actioned” to-date.

“House to house enquiries are at an advanced stage and a canvas of further witnesses remains ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

“In excess of 260 statements have been taken, with interviews continuing on a daily basis. Numerous items have been recovered from the scene to date, with an amount of these requiring further testing. This is ongoing and it is likely that further items will be recovered for examination over the coming days.

“A large amount of debris has been removed from the site to a secure location for further examination. A Garda Mobile Command Unit remains at scene where a large amount of CCTV is being reviewed.”

Gardaí said a “careful and systematic” approach is being taken to the forensic examination of the scene due to the “structural instability” of the building.

The Force said the building is being “closely monitored” and structural engineers are in attendance at the site to assist the investigation and to ensure “as safe a working environment as possible”.

Enquiries are being co-ordinated from Milford Garda station where an incident room has been established under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

The investigation is being assisted by, among other Garda sections, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), Garda Analysis Service, Garda Technical Bureau, Garda National Traffic Bureau (GNTB) and Garda Air Support Unit (GASU) together with enquiry teams are made up of Gardaí attached to local, divisional, regional and national units.

“A Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed upon and signed between An Garda Síochána, the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities to facilitate the sharing of information and resources between the agencies,” a garda spokesperson added.

“The Garda National Technical Bureau (GNTB) Crime Scene Managers remain on scene assisting the investigation. DNV – Det Norske Veritas – a global company specialising in the investigation and testing of energy systems, remain on site.

“An Garda Síochána’s thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased of this fatal explosion and the injured and their families.

"An Garda Síochána is working diligently and as expeditiously as possible, in the circumstances, to ensure that all the circumstances of this fatal explosion are professionally investigated.”