Gardaí given two months for directions in case of man charged with rioting at anti-lockdown demonstration

GARDAI have two months to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the case of a man charged with rioting at an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin.

Hundreds gathered on Grafton Street on February 27 to protest Government measures aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19.

Gardaí stopped demonstrators entering St Stephen's Green park, which had been closed by the Office of Public Works on Garda instructions.

An eight-shot firework was discharged at the top of Grafton Street, after which gardaí baton-charged protesters. The riot led to three officers getting injured and multiple arrests for a variety of offences.

Gardaí subsequently charged Cormac Finnegan (27), of Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin, with producing a bottle as a weapon and engaging in violent disorder.

He is on bail and appeared again at Dublin District Court today.

Judge John Brennan heard that gardaí sent the investigation file to the DPP. However, directions have still not been issued.

Judge Brennan noted the case has been ongoing since July 7.

Defence solicitor Tony Collier did not object to another adjournment but only on the basis that the DPP’s decision must be available on the next date.

Judge Brennan remanded Mr Finnegan, who did not address the court, on continuing bail to appear again on November 24.

Noting the defence solicitor’s submission, he marked the case “peremptory against the State”. This order means the State must give the directions at the next hearing.

Dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, the accused has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Another man is before the courts charged with discharging the firework.

His case will resume in October when prosecutors will serve him with a book of evidence.