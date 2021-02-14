Gardaí forced to shoot dog that attacked officers during raid

GARDAI were forced to shoot a dog twice when the animal attempted to attack officers as a drugs raid was carried out.

The dog, believed to be a bullmastiff, was shot twice by an armed officer during the raid at Coburg Place, in Dublin 1.

As a result of the operation, earlier today, €5,000 cannabis herb was found and a man in his 40s arrested.

The man has been taken to Coolock Garda Station, where he’s being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Although the dog was very hostile towards officers, attempts were made to save the animal.

The dog was taken from the scene but died while he was getting treatment in the veterinary clinic.

A garda statement read: “Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s following a search of a house at Coburg Place, Dublin 1, and discharge of an official firearm on February 14, 2021.

“As part of an ongoing investigation, a search was carried out under warrant, of a house in Coburg Place Dublin 1 by the DMR Armed Support Unit with assistance from the Coolock Detective Unit.

“A search of the premises uncovered a quantity of controlled drugs with an approximate street value of €5,000.

“A man in his 40’s was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Coolock Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act (1984).

“During the operation an official firearm was discharged when gardaí were attacked by a dog inside the house.

“The dog received veterinary treatment but didn’t survive the injuries sustained.

“Scenes of Crime Unit have attended the premises to carry out an examination.

“As an official firearm was discharged the incident has been notified to the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission.”

Online Editors