Gardaí fine 280 people at Dublin Airport as over 3,500 penalties issued for breaching restrictions

More than 3,500 fines have been issued for breaches of Covid-19 public health regulations, gardaí have revealed.

The Gardaí continue to urge the public to stay at home unless they have a reasonable excuse to travel as it has emerged that 2,100 fines have now been issued for non-essential travel.

Between Thursday and Sunday, Gardaí issued over 280 fines at Dublin Airport to people for leaving the country for non-essential travel.

Taoiseach Michael Martin urged Irish people to stop going on foreign holidays last week as he revealed the fine for exceeding the 5km travel limit would be increased from €100 to €500.

Addressing the Fianna Fáil party meeting last week, he said: “Very clearly, anyone who travels abroad like that is in breach of Level 5 restrictions, and that carries with it penalties.”

Gardaí also discovered house parties this weekend throughout the country including in Dublin, Sligo, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Limerick, Cork and Tipperary with 150 fines issued for either organising or attending a house party.

Many of these house parties consisted of large groups of up to 30 people.

There is a ban on all household visits under current level 5 restrictions while social gatherings both indoors and outdoors are also strictly prohibited.

These measures will stay in place until March 5 when the Government will review the public health situation again.

This week has also seen gardaí attend breaches of health regulations by licensed premises, restaurants, retail outlets, hair and beauty salons and other business premises.

In a statement issued today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "The vast majority of people continue to comply with the public health regulations. In doing so, they are protecting themselves and others.

“However, some people continue to engage in behaviour that puts themselves, their loved ones, their colleagues and their neighbours at risk of catching Covid-19.

“At this stage, no-one can say they aren’t fully aware of the public health advice and the potential dangers - including death and serious illness – of not following that advice.”

Mr Twomey urged the public to travel only on essential journeys, limit social contacts and continue to maintain social distancing.

