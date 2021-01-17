Gardaí find over €1m in cash concealed inside car that was seized during raid targeting crime gang

The cash was discovered after the seizure of a car during raids targeting a crime gang

Detectives have seized over €1m in cash after raiding a number of homes and seizing several cars in Dublin.

The large haul was discovered concealed in one of the cars this afternoon.

The garda operation is part of an ongoing investigation into a Dublin-based organised crime gang.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) carried out several searches in north Dublin and the city centre.

Two properties were raided and a number of cars were seized.

A garda spokesman said that during the search of one vehicle, the concealed cash was discovered.

"The vehicle and its content remain subject of examination. However, the amount seized is believed to exceed €1m."

Gardaí say their investigations into the €1m seizure are continuing and no arrest have yet been made.

It was the second major cash seizure in the capital in less than 24 hours following a separate operation in north Dublin.

Detectives are currently questioning a taxi driver after almost €120,000 worth of cash was seized in Coolock.

Gardaí attached to the GNDOCB searched a house and car in the area on Saturday which led to €117,000 in cash as well as a Rolex watch being recovered.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money-laundering offences and is currently being held at Coolock garda station.

It is understood the man is a licensed taxi driver who was used to hold the large sum of cash for an organised crime group.

One source said: "This individual is suspected of being used as a gilly to hold the cash and at this stage there's nothing to suggest he was involved at any higher level."

Members of the Garda Dog Unit assisted detectives during the searches of the property and vehicle, which has also been seized for examination.

A Garda spokesman said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of involvement in money laundering related offences contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be quizzed for a period of up to 24 hours.

Assistant Garda Commissioner John O'Driscoll, who is in charge of the Garda's national units investigating organised and serious crime, said Saturday's seizure was the latest success against the crime gangs they are targeting.

"We continue to target those causing most harm in our community.

"This seizure of a significant quantity of cash will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on earlier success achieved, in recent years," he said.

The seizure is one of the most significant by the Garda unit so far this year and follows around €1m being recovered in Kildare earlier this month.

Last year the value of cash seized by the GNDOCB more than doubled on the previous year as gardaí focus on targeting the profits being made by drugs gangs across the country.

