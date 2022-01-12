Gardaí are expected to launch a murder investigation after a fatal assault on a woman in Tullamore today.

A man has been arrested after the incident along a canal bank at Cappincur in the Offaly town.

The incident occurred at around 4pm.

The woman, who was aged in her 20s, died from her injuries and her body remains at the scene this evening.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is being detained at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified.

An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station and a family liaison officer has been appointed and is liaising with the family of the dead woman.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward. In particular they are appealing to anyone who was in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm this afternoon to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More to follow...