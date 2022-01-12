Gardaí expected to launch murder probe after fatal assault on woman (20s) along Offaly canal bank

The remains of a woman believed to be in her 20s are removed from the scene along the bank of the Grand Canal, Cappincur, Tullamore. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Gardaí are expected to launch a murder investigation after a fatal assault on a woman in Tullamore today.

A man has been arrested after the incident along a canal bank at Cappincur in the Offaly town.

The incident occurred at around 4pm.

The woman, who was aged in her 20s, died from her injuries and her body remains at the scene this evening.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is being detained at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified.

An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station and a family liaison officer has been appointed and is liaising with the family of the dead woman.

Local councillor Tony McCormack lives nearby and said the canal bank is always well populated during the day with walkers, runners and cyclists.

“It’s scary. It’s horrendous to think something like that can happen in your own backyard. I feel so sorry for that young woman’s family. Imagine her having to get up to go to work this morning or whatever and then going for a run and for that to happen to her.

“My heart goes out to the family. It’s a shock to have to put up with this, for any family. I don’t know how they are going to get through it. I can’t imagine a family being in that situation, it’s just horrendous. That poor lady, may she rest in peace,” Cllr McCormack told Independent.ie

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward. In particular they are appealing to anyone who was in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm this afternoon to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

