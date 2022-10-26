Gardaí concerned they don’t have capability to deal with extended 6am club opening hours

Nightclubs will be allowed to remain open until 6am each morning under new legislation next year.

Gardaí are concerned they do not have the resources or capabilities to deal with the fallout of nightclubs remaining open until 6am all week.

Gardaí are facing significant recruitment and retention issues within the force and there’s a worry they will not have the resources to match the extended opening hours, Antoinette Cunningham, General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) said.

Pubs can open from 10.30am to 12.30am every night and nightclubs can remain open until 6am under new legislation which will come into force sometime next year.

“We’re concerned that there could be a rise in public order incidents.

"We wonder about the capability of the public transport and taxi system to be able to deal with that [extended hours].

"We think about people going to work in the morning and people coming out of nightclubs, where the daytime economy and the night time economy will meet.

"We just wonder about our own capability as gardaí to deal with nightclubs opening until six o'clock in the morning. We're not sure we have the resource capability to deal with that,” Ms Cunningham said on RTÉ ‘s Morning Ireland.

Gardaí are suffering from “poor recruitment” into the force and there’s also an issue with officers leaving the force, Ms Cunningham said.

“The gardaí are facing serious challenges in their capability.

"We have poor recruitment into the organisation at the moment, there are recruitment challenges.

"There are definitely retention challenges. But I think one of the biggest issues that we have is we're increasingly being asked to deal with societal issues of homelessness, addiction, mental illness, and that's beyond our capability.

“They're issues that are reoccurring every night of the week. And when we're dealing with those issues, then we don't have a lot of resources to deal with other issues, such as the policing of nightclubs.

“We will be campaigning for additional Gardaí beyond reform of the licensing laws we need those generally to deal with the total role of gardaí in society.

"But this is going to be an additional challenge and when you do have people coming out of nightclubs in the morning, unless society can cope with that from a public transport system, from a taxi system and increased public order issues, then that is an additional job as well,” Ms Cunningham said