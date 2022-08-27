'Gardaí coming to your house in the dark was way over the top' - fallout from probe into 'squaring' of penalty points in Limerick

A MAN questioned by detectives in the Limerick 'squaring away penalty points' investigation has criticised tactics used by the force.

He said officers acted way “over the top” when, armed with guns, they searched his family home in the dead of night.

Several people who Gardai had suspected of having their penalty points wiped by officers have been informed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided they will not be prosecuted.

A retired Limerick Garda Superintendent, and four serving Gardai, were charged last year with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

While the DPP decided these five accused should face a trial on indictment the office has determined dozens of civilians, including some well known hurlers, a politician, and a media figure, will not face any prosecution.

Also, a group of serving Gardai based in the mid west who have been on suspension for the past two years, remain so. These officers have not been charged with any offence, but they have been questioned under caution by detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The NBCI began a “corruption in office” probe three years ago after officers suspected a senior garda had passing information about investigations to persons under suspicion.

Following the seizure of a mobile phone they began investigating if Gardai had been squaring away penalty points for certain parties.

One of the persons questioned by the NBCI and who has been told they will not face any prosecution said the manner in which Gardai from the NBCI interacted with him was “deeply disturbing”.

He said it was “beyond shocking what went on, making criminals out of ordinary people, it was shocking stuff, Gardai coming to your house, it was horrific.

“What happened was Gardai came to my home and there were fellas in suits and they sat down and I could see they were armed, and they had a search warrant for the house, and they wanted my phone and they said they were investigating me.

“So, they took away my phone, I gave it to them without any hesitation because I wanted to comply with everything, it was shocking and it would seriously damage your confidence in the decision making in the force.

“I spent a number of hours in a garda station with my solicitor afterwards, the interview was very intense, they (NBCI) were emphasising throughout the whole thing that this was part of a bigger investigation, of course I was worried.

“It was worrying, but calling to houses with search warrants in the dark of night was extremely disturbing, it was way over the top.”

“I was told that the DPP, (Director of Public Prosecutions), has advised the Gardai that they have no grounds for prosecution and that they would be returning our phones.”

“They went knocking on peoples doors in the night with search warrants, you couldn't make it up, it was most disturbing.”

Solicitor Dan O’Gorman is representing retired Limerick Garda Superintendent Eamon O’Neill, who is still facing trial on 30 counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice as part of the probe.

In relation to other individfuals not being prosecuted, he added: “On a personal level I am very pleased for the people and their families who were part of this investigation, that any ‘cloud’ over them no longer exists - however, there are still others that remain in an air of uncertainty.

“I have requested that a public inquiry take place in relation to this entire affair.”

Mr O’Gorman also called on the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to “review” the entire investigation.

Gardai said the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation-led probe is “ongoing”.

Along with Mr O’Neill, four serving Gardai are facing trial on a total of twelve charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, in that they were involved in attempting to square away penalty points.

They are Sergeant Michelle Leahy, Roxboro Road Garda Station; Sergeant Anne Marie Hassett, Kerry Division, formerly Limerick; Garda Tom McGlinchey, Murroe Garda Station; and Garda Colm Geary, Clare Division.

Also, a number of Gardai in Limerick and Clare have been on suspension pending a final outcome of the probe which has been ongoing for the past three years.

A source said the possibility remains that persons who have been told they will not be prosecuted may yet find themselves being brought as witnesses for the State in the trial of Mr O’Neill and the four serving gardai.

A garda spokesman said: “As this remains an ongoing criminal investigation, An Garda Síochána cannot make any comment either in general or on specific aspects.”

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on matters before the courts,” they added.