Gardaí celebrate 100 years since inaugural meeting at Gresham Hotel

Inspectors Shane Fennessy and Deirdre Conway from Store Street outside where the first committee meeting held by Michael Collins took place at the Gresham Hotel in Dublin 100 years ago today, whicxh led to the creation of An Garda Síochána. Pic:Mark Condren

Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin and members of Store Street Gardai outside where the inaugural meeting, which took place at the Gresham Hotel in Dublin 100 years ago today, ultimately led to the creation of An Garda Síochána. Pic:Mark Condren 9.2.2022

An Garda Síochána will mark its 100th anniversary this year with a series of public events and publications.

Early 1922 was a fraught time for Ireland with tensions high over the treaty between the Irish and British Governments and a civil war brewing.

The Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) that had policed Ireland since 1822 was about to be disbanded, leaving Ireland with no operating police service.

At 7pm on February 9th of that year, the inaugural meeting of the foundation committee that led to the creation of An Garda Síochána took place.

Called by Michael Collins, the meeting was held at the Gresham Hotel in Dublin and among the attendees were TDs, military veterans, hand-picked serving or former members of the RIC and Dublin Metropolitan Police and Michael Staines TD who would go on to become the first Garda Commissioner.

Those first recruited as Gardaí passed out at a ceremony in the RDS, Dublin on February 21st, 1922.

Dublin Castle, the centre of British rule, was formally handed over on August 17th of that year, when the then Garda Commissioner Michael Staines led his new police service through the castle gates for the first time.

It has been confirmed that the Garda centenary will be celebrated with a series of local and national commemorative events and initiatives which will coincide with the key historical dates and include:

• February 21st – The ‘Day in the Life’ project to mark the day the first Garda recruits were attested in the RDS.

• May 24th – Gresham Hotel Commemorative Event (event was postponed from February 9, 2022, due to COVID-19).

• Dublin Castle, 27th August – A National event to commemorate the day that Commissioner Michael Staines led Gardaí into Dublin Castle.

• Presentation of a Centenary Service Medal to all serving and retired Garda members.

• Publication of two books on the organisation in its first 100 years.

• Renovation of the Garda memorial cenotaph in Garda Headquarters.

• A specially commissioned piece of music by the composer Odhrán O’Chasaide will be performed by Garda Band at the Commemorative Event in Dublin Castle on the August 27th.

• Local exhibitions on Garda history and heritage

Announcing the commemorative programme, Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris said An Garda Síochána has established a very strong bond with communities and has become a central part of people’s everyday lives over the past century.

“As an organisation it has adapted to change in order to serve the past and present needs of a national, unarmed police service, while also striving to provide a specialist response to prevent and detect crime.

"As we reflect on one hundred years of Ireland’s police service and its achievements in keeping people safe, we must remember our 89 colleagues who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their brave and courageous efforts will be a core part of this year’s commemorations.

"The history of An Garda Síochána belongs to the Irish people and to the generations of Gardaí who have devoted their lives to keeping people safe. Just as the foundation of An Garda Síochána depended on the vision of people like Michael Staines, the very first Garda Commissioner, it will be the leadership shown by the men and women of An Garda Síochána that will maintain the public’s trust and respect through the next century.

"I hope that the planned events and initiatives will provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about An Garda Síochána, as well as pay tribute to those who currently serve and those who came before us.”