Gardaí called to protest outside home of RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy

Gardaí were called to an anti-Covid-19 vaccine protest outside RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy’s home this afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to Independent.ie that officers responded to reports of a small group of people staging a protest outside a private residence in Clontarf, Co Dublin, at around 4pm today.

The spokesperson added: "It’s understood the group involved had dispersed without incident prior to the arrival of gardaí.”

Mr Duffy told Independent.ie that he did not wish to comment on the protest.

RTÉ also declined to comment on the incident.

This is the latest incident in a series of protests outside the homes of high-profile figures and politicians.

At the beginning of October, gardaí were alerted to a similar protest outside the home of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Gardaí attended the scene in Terenure, Dublin 6, when a small group of people demonstrated outside Dr Holohan’s home.

Today’s demonstration comes weeks after a protest was also held at the home of the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr Matt Barrett in Dublin 8.

The Taoiseach recently said that the Government needs to review the security of politicians as he revealed that protests have also taken place outside of his own home.

Micheál Martin was speaking to reporters following the fatal stabbing of British MP David Amess while doing constituency work last Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Mr Martin said that people have “roared and screamed” at him while he was walking down the street.

Mr Martin said the Government need to review the security of politicians and that intelligence is key.

“I think we do need to review it in terms of what security is required. In all matters to do with security and policing, I think intelligence is the key ingredient, the key prevention factor.

“People keeping a very sharp eye… Gardaí are very well placed to do that and have an idea of what’s happening in different extreme groups,” he said.

Mr Martin added: “I’ve had many protests. I’ve never made a big deal about it, they’ve been protests, they haven’t been violent or anything like that.”