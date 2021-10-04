Gardaí called to protest at Tony Holohan’s house over the weekend

Gardaí were called to an anti-Covid-19 vaccine protest at Dr Tony Holohan’s residence over the weekend.

The Irish Times reported that Gardaí attended the scene in Terenure, Dublin 6, when a small group of people demonstrated outside the Chief Medical Officer’s home.

Gardaí confirmed they were alerted to a number of protesters outside a residence in Dublin 6 yesterday afternoon at approximately 1pm and said the protest ended without incident at 2.30pm.

Gardaí did not name the CMO in their statement.

The demonstration comes just two weeks after a similar protest was held at the home of the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr Matt Barrett in Dublin 8.