| 8.6°C Dublin

Gardaí called to protest at Tony Holohan’s house over the weekend

Dr Tony Holohan Expand

Close

Dr Tony Holohan

Dr Tony Holohan

Dr Tony Holohan

Paul Hyland

Gardaí were called to an anti-Covid-19 vaccine protest at Dr Tony Holohan’s residence over the weekend.

The Irish Times reported that Gardaí attended the scene in Terenure, Dublin 6, when a small group of people demonstrated outside the Chief Medical Officer’s home.

Gardaí confirmed they were alerted to a number of protesters outside a residence in Dublin 6 yesterday afternoon at approximately 1pm and said the protest ended without incident at 2.30pm.

Gardaí did not name the CMO in their statement.

The demonstration comes just two weeks after a similar protest was held at the home of the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr Matt Barrett in Dublin 8.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy