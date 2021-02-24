Gardaí aware of group attempting to influence businesses to open – despite public health regulations

Gardaí are aware of a group attempting to influence businesses in Tralee to open up despite public health regulations, after email and letter drops around the town.

Rumours have been circulating online that businesses in the Kerry town are preparing to open up next week and break public health regulations in place to protect the public during the pandemic.

The Irish Independent understands letter drops and emails have been sent to businesses in the town and in other towns, from a subversive group, urging them to open up on March 1.

The email from an anonymous email account “Reopening Tralee” has been seen by the Irish Independent.

It reads: “To whom it may concern, we are a group of business owners in Tralee who have to come together to try and organise a re-opening of small businesses in Tralee on the 1st of March 2021.

“Regardless of your viewpoint on the current pandemic we believe the on-going restrictions that our businesses face are unfair and unjust.

“All of us have spent thousands to upgrade our facilities and services to ensure our businesses are safe places for our customers and this has not been recognised.

“The majority of cases are not deriving from the personal services industry and we have the evidence to support that.

“While Tesco, Supervalu, Aldi, Lidl etc, can have up to 100 customers in their shop at one time we are forced to stay at home, not allowed to provide our service for one customer at a time with all the safety measures in place.

“In Italy over 50,000 business owners opened against government restrictions, over 20,000 did the same in Poland and in both cases, the governments backed down and eased restrictions. This is happening in France and Spain too…

“This will only be successful if we open together in large numbers…”

Fianna Fail councillor for Tralee Mike Sheehy said he was very concerned about the letter drops and emails.

“Towns and cities across the country have seen an increase in this level of activity from a tiny minority who wish to undermine the fight against COVID,” Cllr Sheehy said.

“I myself have had leaflet drops and spam emails delivered to me sending the same unfounded and irresponsible anti-5g, anti-vax and anti establishment messages.

“It's worrying but at the same time I believe the vast majority of people and businesses in Tralee and further afield understand the difficult situation we find ourselves in and understand the rationale behind these restrictions, the defence of a health service that found itself under tremendous pressure.

“I appreciate the frustrations of business owners relating to the Government’s slow and cautious route to the easing of restrictions and, in time, a gradual reopening of customer facing businesses.

“However, it is essential that we all adhere to government guidelines as our strength in fighting this pandemic is in our unity.

“With the roll out of vaccine centres, two of which are in Kerry, there is light at the end of the tunnel and we can see the hope at the end.

“I welcome the announcement of the extension of specific and targeted supports for the retail and hospitality sectors which have been impacted more than most and with further delays to reopening and normal business resuming.”

A number of political representatives from the area told the Irish Independent they had no knowledge of any business opening in Tralee and all were adhering to public health advice by staying closed during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said it does not comment on third party material, but said they are “aware of correspondence circulating amongst local business in Tralee and is making enquiries on the matter.”

