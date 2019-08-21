Gardai attend collision involving overturned truck outside Dublin Port

Gardai attended a roll over collision involving a truck this morning that has caused major traffic delays in Dublin city centre.

The collision, which occurred by the East Wall Road near the Alexandra road junction, triggered heavy delays along the M1 southbound.

Dublin Fire Brigade said the tanker contained foodstuffs, and no chemicals were involved.

No injuries have been reported.

AA Roadwatch reported that the Port Tunnel's southbound bore is being metered due to traffic at the Port.

We've just finished on scene at a roll over collision on East Wall Road heading towards the East Link Bridge outside Dublin Port. The tank contains foodstuffs, no chemicals involved #Dublin #fire #traffic @DCCTraffic @LiveDrive @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/lRF5fiT2G2 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 21, 2019

"Vehicles may be temporarily held back at the entrance to avoid build-ups in the tunnel itself," a spokesperson said.

"This is due to an overturned truck on East Wall Rd inbound at the Alexandra Rd jct and works in place on Promenade Rd. There are some delays on approach coming from the M50/M1 Interchange."

A garda spokesperson confirmed that "gardaí attended a single vehicle RTC, this morning, 21st of August, on the East Wall Road, Dublin. No injuries were reported during the incident. "

Online Editors