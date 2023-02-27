Gardaí arrest woman following seizure of 3.5kgs of cannabis worth €70,000 in Co Kildare

Gardaí said an intelligence-led operation targeting those involved in organised criminal activity took place in the Kildare area today.

Gardaí have seized 3.5kgs of cannabis with an estimated value of €70,000 and arrested one woman in Co Kildare.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí said an intelligence-led operation targeting those involved in organised criminal activity took place in the Kildare area today.

It was conducted by personnel attached to Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Kildare Divisional Drug Unit.

During the course of the operation, a premises in Kildare was searched under warrant where approximately 3.5kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €70,000, pending analysis, was seized.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Kildare garda station.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.