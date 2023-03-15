Gardaí arrest three men (20s) following robbery of a shop in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested three men following the robbery of a shop in Dublin yesterday.

Shortly after 2pm, gardaí received reports of two men entering a business premises on Sandyford Road, in Dundrum, and threatening staff.

A garda spokesperson said they fled from the scene on foot after taking a sum of cash and a phone.

“In a follow up operation, gardaí from Dundrum Detective Unit and the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search and arrest operation at another location in the Dundrum area and arrested three men aged in their 20s,” the spokesperson said.

The three men were taken to a Garda Stations in South Dublin and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Two of the men have been charged in relation to the robbery and are scheduled to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning.

“The third male will be brought before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on foot of a bench warrant,” the spokesperson added.