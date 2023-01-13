Gardaí arrest seven men in Tallaght following investigations into organised criminal activity and anti-social behaviour

Gardaí from the Tallaght District seized controlled drugs, including quantities of Heroin and Crack Cocaine, which are pending analysis.

Gardaí have arrested seven men in Tallaght as part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity and anti-social behaviour in west Tallaght.

At 7am this morning, six residential properties in the West Tallaght area were searched by gardaí from the Tallaght District resulting in the arrest of seven males.

In the course of the searches, controlled drugs, including quantities of Heroin and Crack Cocaine worth in excess of €40,000 was seized along with €10,000 in cash.

Two males were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 in connection with recent incidents involving firearms.

Four males, ranging in age from 20s to 40s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 as part of investigtions into the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

One man (40) was arrested on foot of a warrant.

Those arrested are currently being held at Garda Stations in south west Dublin.

The operation was led by the District Detective Unit and Community Policing Units at Tallaght Garda Station in collaboration with community stakeholders and South Dublin County Council.

The operation is ongoing.

It comes as bus drivers have refused to operate some services in west Tallaght after reports of 35 incidents of violence, attacks, vandalism, threats with knives, and a female driver terrorised by a huge mob in December alone.

Bus drivers told Dublin Bus management it is not tenable for them to “risk life and limb, driving buses into estates in west Tallaght, to be attacked and assaulted”.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) and Siptu had advised that from 6pm yesterday, routes 27, 65b and 77a would terminate at the Square Tallaght until further notice.

However, following discussion yesterday between stakeholders, it was agreed that routes 27, 56a, 65b and 77a will now follow the usual and agreed anti-social behaviour protocol after 6pm.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said: “Instead of the buses now terminating at the Square in Tallaght, they will go down the N81 out as far as the Saggart terminals, and turn and come back.

“They won’t be serving the estates right or left. Extra garda resources are being made available to monitor the situation.”