Gardaí arrest second man in relation to PUP fraud scheme

A second man has been arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation into the fraudulent claiming of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Gardaí arrested a 35-year-old man today in the Midleton area of Cork, after previously arresting a man in his forties in December in relation to the same investigation.

In June of 2020, An Garda Síochána issued a warning to the public in relation to a phishing email pretending to be from the courts service where individuals were told they had been selected for jury service.

To date, 73 people responded to this email and provided personal data. This email sought personal information, which included their PPSN, name, address, date of birth and mother’s maiden name.

These details were then used to apply online and claim the Covid payment of €350 per person, weekly. This resulted in over €187,000 being paid out.

The man arrested today is currently detained at Cobh Garda Station in Cork under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act of 2007 and he can be detained for up to seven days.

The first man arrested in December was detained under the Provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act of 1984 at Midleton Garda station.

Online Editors