Gardaí arrest man on suspicion of knife attack

Gardaí were alerted to the incident in Baldoyle

THIS is the moment gardaí arrested a man on suspicion of a violent knife attack in north Dublin.

The victim, aged in his 50s, was stabbed a number of times outside a pub in Baldoyle at around 1pm.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and arrested a suspect aged in his 30s at the scene.

It’s understood both men involved are known to each other.

Expand Close Gardaí in Baldoyle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gardaí in Baldoyle

Video footage from the scene shows gardaí arrest the suspect as the injured male is lying visibly injured on the ground.

Detectives are investigating if the row was over a personal dispute relating to a business where both men previously worked.

Gardaí said that the victim was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“A male, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesman added.

Online Editors