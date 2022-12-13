Map of Ballingeary - Tuesday 13th December 2022 at approximately 1.10am. A car collided with a number of pedestrians in the village of Ballingeary, Co. Cork.

Gardaí have arrested a motorist after a car ploughed into two groups of mourners who were chatting by the roadside in a Cork village after separate local funerals.

The driver, a man who is in his 40s, was arrested and taken to a Cork garda station for questioning after the fatal collision in a Cork village shortly after 1am.

He was expected to be released without charge with a file now to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The west Cork Gaeltacht village of Ballingeary was in shock after the tragedy which left one woman dead and two others seriously injured.

The deceased was standing with several family members after attending the funeral of a relative when the tragedy occurred.

It is understood that two groups of mourners who had attended separate local funerals met on the main street as they were heading home.

The group of around five or six people stopped to chat and sympathise with each other.

As they stood by the roadside, a vehicle approached and ploughed into the group.

The 51-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene before she could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Two other women suffered serious injuries.

They were transferred to CUH where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

While their injuries are described as serious, they are not understood to be life threatening.

The tragedy occurred at Dromanallig off Ballingeary's Main Street around 1.10am.

Ballingeary Main Street was closed to facilitate the work of Garda Forensic Collision investigators who will conduct a full technical examination at the scene.

Local diversions were in place and motorists have been urged to avoid Main Street.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Weather conditions will be examined as part of the investigation into the tragedy with parts of Cork witnessing icy conditions and temperatures which plunged below zero.

However, icy road conditions are not now believed to have been the primary contributing factor in the tragedy.

Councillor Eileen Lynch said the area was in deep shock after the tragedy.

"This is a closeknit community and it has come as a massive shock. These are terrible tragedies but it is particularly tragic when it occurs so close to Christmas."

"It makes it very, very difficult for the families involved and my thoughts and prayers go out to them."