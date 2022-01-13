Gardaí arrest man (40s) and woman (30s) in connection with fatal shooting of Ballyfermot man Michael Tormey

Gardai at the scene of the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey at Thomond Road in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Gardaí have arrested a man (40s) and woman (30s) in connection with a fatal shooting which occurred in the Dublin suburb of Ballyfermot in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Father-of-two Michael Tormey (49) was shot in the front garden of his house at 4.35am while his wife and one of his children were inside.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his early 40s and a woman in her late 30s have been arrested in connection with the shooting and investigations are ongoing.

Both the man and woman are being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at garda stations in West Dublin.

The wife and six-year-old daughter of Mr Tormey were asleep in the house at the time he was killed.

It is understood nobody heard the shots despite Mr Tormey being hit a number of times.

The father of two was found slumped on the driveway between the front door and a car, and a call was made to Dublin Fire Brigade who then alerted Gardaí after they attended the scene.

Speaking to Independent.ie following the news of his murder, local councillor and friend Hazel de Nortúin said: “He was a very decent man, a family-orientated man and he was a great friend to those who knew him.

“I never heard a bad word about him from the time I knew him. This is a tragedy.

“He only got married in 2019 and my condolences go to his wife and children. The community is completely shocked.

“I really want to extend my condolences to those who knew him and the community of Ballyfermot,” she added.

Mr Tormey had been at a party on Saturday night and into Sunday morning and got home to his house on Thomond Road at around 3.30am.

At a press briefing at Ballyfermot Garda station this week, Supt Tony Twomey said: “At 4.35am on Sunday, Michael Tormey was fatally wounded in a callous attack at his home at Thomond Road, Ballyfermot. This attack occurred while his wife and child were asleep in the house.”

Senior sources earlier said a major line in the case had been whether Mr Tormey had been involved in a disagreement with local criminals who were asked to leave a house party just hours before he was shot dead in the front garden of his home.

It was being investigated whether the gunman or gunmen then arrived at the victim’s property on Thomond Road and fatally shot the victim as he stood in the garden.

But gardaí have ruled this out.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to the incident - in particular anyone who may have been in the Thomond Road, Landen Road, Kylemore Road or the general Decies area between 3:30am and 5:30am on the morning of Sunday, 9th January – to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.