Gardaí arrest man (30s) and seize €488,000 in cash near Dublin Port

Gardaí have arrested one man (30s) and seized €488,000 in cash following an operation near Dublin port this evening.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), intercepted a heavy goods vehicle, which exited the Port Tunnel at Dublin Port shortly after 8pm this evening.

In the course of the search of the vehicle, cash totalling €488,000 was located and seized.

As part of the probe, gardai arrested a 34-year-old man, who is currently detained at Mountjoy Garda station - under the provisions of section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Gardaí said the man was arrested arising from suspicion associated with his alleged involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking.

In a statement released this evening, Head of the Bureau at the GNDOCB, Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland said that gardai “will continue to prioritise the targeting of assets that are believed to be proceeds of crime, with a view to seizing the assets and initiating prosecutions in relation to those suspected to be engaged in money laundering and associated offences”.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.