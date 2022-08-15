Gardaí arrest man (29) following seizure of MDMA worth €113,891 in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of MDMA with an estimated street value of €113,891 in Dublin.

The 29-year-old man is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice and Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Store Street garda station.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in Dublin City, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Revenue Commissioners Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Store Street Garda Drugs Unit.

The operation resulted in the search of a premises in the Dublin 1 area. During the course of this operation, approximately 1.898kg of MDMA block and MDMA tablets with an estimated value of €113,891 was seized by Customs officers.

Investigations are continuing.