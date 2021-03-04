Gardaí arrest fourth man in relation to gun attack outside Lidl supermarket

Gardaí have arrested a fourth man as part of an investigation into a gun attack outside a west Dublin supermarket almost two years ago.

Noel ‘Seanie’ Boylan (46) was shot a number of times outside the Lidl store on the Blakestown Road, Dublin 15.

He was struck in the arm and chest but managed to survive, and gardaí believe the attempted murder was linked to a criminal feud in the area.

This morning investigating detectives arrested a man in his 40s on the northside of the city in relation to the shooting on June 1, 2019.

The suspect was arrested in the Swords area and is currently being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Blanchardstown garda station.

Expand Close Pics attached: Stock image of Noel Boylan from 2006. Also: CCTV footage of shooting from Crimecall September 2019 Gardaí have arrested a fourth man as part of an investigation into a gun attack outside a west Dublin supermarket almost two years ago. Noel ‘Seanie’ Boylan (46) was shot a number of times outside the Lidl store on the Blakestown Road, Dublin 15. He was struck in the arm and chest but managed to survive, and gardaí believe the attempted murder was linked to a criminal feud in the area. This morning investigating detectives arrested a man in his 40s on the northside of the city in relation to the shooting on June 1, 2019. The suspect was arrested in the Swords area and is currently being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Blanchardstown garda station. He can be quizzed for up to three days before he must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the DPP. Gardaí said it is the fourth arrest made as part of their investigation into the gun attack. Last December three people aged in their 30s, including a woman and two men, were arrested before being released without charge. CCTV footage of the shooting captured a gunman approach Noel Boylan outside of the shop and shooting at him before he fled inside. Just three months before the gun attack his son Lee (26) was shot and seriously injured during a gun attack on the Blakestown Road. Last month Limerick man Alan Graham Alan Graham (49) pleaded guilty to helping to facilitate the attempted murder of Lee Boylan. The court heard he was targeted because an organised criminal gang "perceived" he had been involved in the murder of a man in December 2018. This was in relation to the murder of Eric Fowler, shot dead outside his Blakestown home three days before Christmas that year. Detectives suspect the attempted murders of the father and son were in retaliation for the Fowler killing. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pics attached: Stock image of Noel Boylan from 2006. Also: CCTV footage of shooting from Crimecall September 2019 Gardaí have arrested a fourth man as part of an investigation into a gun attack outside a west Dublin supermarket almost two years ago. Noel ‘Seanie’ Boylan (46) was shot a number of times outside the Lidl store on the Blakestown Road, Dublin 15. He was struck in the arm and chest but managed to survive, and gardaí believe the attempted murder was linked to a criminal feud in the area. This morning investigating detectives arrested a man in his 40s on the northside of the city in relation to the shooting on June 1, 2019. The suspect was arrested in the Swords area and is currently being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Blanchardstown garda station. He can be quizzed for up to three days before he must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the DPP. Gardaí said it is the fourth arrest made as part of their investigation into the gun attack. Last December three people aged in their 30s, including a woman and two men, were arrested before being released without charge. CCTV footage of the shooting captured a gunman approach Noel Boylan outside of the shop and shooting at him before he fled inside. Just three months before the gun attack his son Lee (26) was shot and seriously injured during a gun attack on the Blakestown Road. Last month Limerick man Alan Graham Alan Graham (49) pleaded guilty to helping to facilitate the attempted murder of Lee Boylan. The court heard he was targeted because an organised criminal gang "perceived" he had been involved in the murder of a man in December 2018. This was in relation to the murder of Eric Fowler, shot dead outside his Blakestown home three days before Christmas that year. Detectives suspect the attempted murders of the father and son were in retaliation for the Fowler killing.

He can be quizzed for up to three days before he must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the DPP.

Gardaí said it is the fourth arrest made as part of their investigation into the gun attack.

Last December three people aged in their 30s, including a woman and two men, were arrested before being released without charge.

CCTV footage of the shooting captured a gunman approach Noel Boylan outside of the shop and shooting at him before he fled inside.

Just three months before the gun attack his son Lee (26) was shot and seriously injured during a gun attack on the Blakestown Road.

Last month Limerick man Alan Graham Alan Graham (49) pleaded guilty to helping to facilitate the attempted murder of Lee Boylan.

The court heard he was targeted because an organised criminal gang "perceived" he had been involved in the murder of a man in December 2018.

This was in relation to the murder of Eric Fowler, shot dead outside his Blakestown home three days before Christmas that year.

Detectives suspect the attempted murders of the father and son were in retaliation for the Fowler killing.

Online Editors