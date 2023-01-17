Gardaí arrest driver who was ‘so intoxicated that he was physically sick’ when stopped

A driver, who was “so intoxicated that he was physically sick” when stopped by gardaí, has been arrested.

The man was stopped after the van he was driving collided with a vehicle in Dublin and another on the M7, which connects counties Kildare and Limerick.

In a post on its Twitter account, An Garda Síochána urged people to “never get behind the wheel if under the influence of alcohol or drugs”.

The post included a picture of the van, the front left corner of which was damaged along the bumper and headlight.

“When stopped, he was so intoxicated that he was physically sick and couldn’t stay awake,” the post said.

“A blood sample was taken and has been sent for full analysis following roadside testing.

“He has been charged with a dangerous driving offence for recklessly driving without lights.

“Additional charges and court proceedings will follow.”