Gardaí are now investigating incident involving security guards outside Lidl store

Gardaí are now investigating a public order incident which took place outside a Lidl store on Talbot Street in Dublin on February 11.

A garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made at this time.

On Monday, Lidl Ireland confirmed that it was investigating the circumstances of an incident involving security guards who were working at one of its Dublin outlets.

The German-headquartered retailer was speaking in response to videos circulating on social media.

The videos show a confrontation between a plain clothes man and two men who are wearing security uniforms.

It took place last Thursday evening, on the public footpath outside the Lidl store.

It is understood both men were working at the Lidl store on Talbot Street and the company confirmed the security guards were “responding to an incident in store with a customer”.

The footage shows both security guards trying to restrain the plain clothes man before blows are exchanged between all three.

In the ensuing scuffle, a number of glass bottles fall out of the man’s shopping bags and the two security guards proceeded to hit the man with fists before he is knocked to the ground.

A number of onlookers can be seen in the video and several people are heard telling the security guards to stop hitting the man and to call the gardaí.

In a statement released to Independent.ie, a spokesperson for Lidl said: “Security were responding to an incident in store with a customer. This is currently being investigated further.

“Please note that security is provided to Lidl on a contracted basis.”

Lidl confirmed the company which has the security contract for its Talbot Street outlet is Lodge Services Ltd, which has an address at Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Lodge Services have not responded to requests for comment from Independent.ie.