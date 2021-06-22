Gardaí are ‘damned if they do, damned if they don’t’ when it came to enforcing lockdown measures, Oireachtas Committee hears

Gardaí are “damned if they do and damned if they don’t” when it comes to enforcing lockdown measures, an Oireachtas Committee was told today.

Antoinette Cunningham of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) told the Oireachtas Justice Committee today that as the country moved through the pandemic, the public began to tire of the restrictions and enforcement became a “greater challenge” of AGSI.

“More public awareness could have been done as to reasons why the necessity to continue with enforcement regulations were needed by Government,” she said.

“The public seem to have forgotten why these regulations are in place and they just see them as Garda regulations. It’s almost becoming for the guards now that they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t.

“If they don’t enforce, people say: ‘Where are the guards?’ If you do enforce, you’re seen as too heavy handed. This is a very difficult situation for the members of AGSI,” she said.

Ms Cunningham said that there was a “missed opportunity” by the Government for clearer communication around restrictions.

The meeting heard calls for community policing.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties told the Committee that leaving your house and seeing other people is “not a crime”.

“What we’ve talked about are criminal sanctions for people leaving their home without a reasonable excuse, or meeting other people without a reasonable excuse. They are not crimes in any reasonable sense of the word,” the Committee was told.

Behavioural scientist at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) Professor Pete Lunn said that people may not obey lockdown measures if there are no enforcement measures.

“In all circumstances where you effectively have none [enforcement measures], compliance can unravel,” he told TDs and Senators.

Prof Lunn said that it becomes a question of what is an “appropriate level” of enforcement.