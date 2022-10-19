Gardaí appeal for witnesses to road traffic collision in which two girls received serious injuries

Two girls are being treated in hospital for serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Dublin’s city centre earlier this week.

Gardaí at Store Street have appealed for witnesses following the collision that occurred on Amiens Street on Monday.

“At approximately 2.35pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and two female juvenile pedestrians on Amiens Street junction.

“Both female pedestrians received serious injuries and were removed to Children's Health Ireland at Temple Street where they received medical attention. The driver of the car was uninjured but received medical attention at the scene.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

"Road users travelling on Amiens Street or in the vicinity between the times of 2.30pm to 3p.m. with camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make it available to the investigating gardaí,” a statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.