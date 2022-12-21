Gardaí appeal for witnesses following cash in transit robbery in Co Westmeath

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a cash in transit (CIT) robbery in Co Westmeath yesterday.

At approximately 6.45pm, a lone male approached and threatened a cash-in-transit security staff member outside a retail premises eastbound on the N4 at Clongowney/Marlinstown, Mullingar.

A garda spokesperson said the security staff member was forced to drive from the premises before the van was abandoned on the slip road between the N4 and R156.

None of the security personnel were physically harmed in the course of the incident.

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to motorists with dash-cam and to those with video footage, from the area at the time of the incident or with footage of the van as it left the area, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar garda station 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.