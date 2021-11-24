Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault near Lansdowne Road on Sunday

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information in a relation to a serious assault which happened near Lansdowne Road on Sunday last, November 21.

Shortly before 5pm, a 51-year-old man was approached and assaulted by a group of males while walking on Haddington Road.

The man sustained serious facial and head injuries and is continuing to receive treatment in Hospital. His injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.

Gardaí said there was a significant number of people in the area at the time following the International Rugby match and investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage and motorists with dash cam from the Haddington Road area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station 01 666 9600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.