Gardaí appeal for witnesses as video emerges of a man beaten by two axe-wielding attackers

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man was viciously beaten by two axe-wielding attackers in a Tullamore supermarket on Tuesday night.

Footage shows the victim, who was hospitalised with serious injuries including a fractured skull, being subjected to a series of blows from the assailants.

In the footage, the man in his 30s, who is wearing a tracksuit top and shorts, is set upon by two others armed with axes and what appears to be an axe handle.

As he twists and turns on the ground to avoid the blows raining down on him, the two masked men, who are dressed all in black, repeatedly hit him on the back and the head with the axes.

The targeted and violent assault happened in a Tesco store in Tullamore, Co Offaly, at around 8.30pm, when the two men entered the store and attacked the man, in front of horrified shoppers.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle which sped away from the store.

Emergency services were alerted and the injured man was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore for treatment after suffering multiple injuries including a suspected fractured skull and a dislocated shoulder.

These injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

The scene at the Tesco store was cordoned off to allow for a technical examination by Garda forensic specialists.

Gardaí believe the incident was a targeted attack and enquiries are ongoing.

A source told Indpendent.ie: “This individual suffered extremely serious injuries and all efforts are being made to identify those involved.

“A case conference has been held due to the seriousness of the incident and the man remains in hospital.

“The nature of the incident, in which two suspects wore masks before carrying out the attack, indicates that it was targeted,” the source added.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses.

"It’s understood that, shortly after 8.30pm a man in his 30s was approached and assaulted by two males armed with an axe inside a supermarket in Cloncollog, Tullamore," they said.

"He was taken from the scene to Tullamore Hospital for treatment. His condition is not thought to be life threatening. The scene is currently preserved for examination.

No arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111."