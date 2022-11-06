Gardaí appeal for witnesses as male pedestrian (80s) dies in Co Clare collision

The collision occurred near the R352 at Mountshannon on Saturday.

A man in his 80s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Clare on Saturday evening.

The male pedestrian died after he was hit by a car on the R352 at Mountshannon, Co Clare, at approximately 7:45pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and the R352 is closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions remain in place until the investigation is complete.

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the R352 between 7:30pm and 8:00pm today, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.