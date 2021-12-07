Gardaí appeal for witnesses after firearm discharged in Dundalk

Gardaí investigating an alleged firearm discharge in Dundalk, Co Louth, at the weekend have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

At approximately 8.30pm on Saturday, gardaí received reports that a firearm had been discharged in Muirhevnamor in the town.

No one was injured during the incident, however, damage was caused to a residential property.

Investigating gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Villas 2 and Drive 1 area of Muirhevnamor and Tom Bellew Avenue.

Any road users with camera footage are also asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Those who may have information are asked to contact Dundalk garda station on 042 9288 400, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardaí have confirmed that no arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.