Gardaí appeal for missing Dundalk sisters

Gardaí have appealed to the public for information to help trace missing Dundalk sisters, who are believed to be with one another.

Sisters Anne Quilton McAreavey (16) and Gabrielle Quilton McAreavey (15) are both missing from the Dundalk area since January 8.

Anne is described as being 5ft 1in with brown hair, of slim build and with brown eyes.

Gabrielle is described as being 5ft 3in with brown hair, slim build and with brown eyes.

They were last seen in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardaí believe that they are together and are appealing to the public for information.

“Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk on 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors