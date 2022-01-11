Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of girl (16) missing from Naas area

16-year-old Mackenzie Haverty Dunne missing from Naas Co Kildare since the January 7

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in a locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from the Naas area since last week.

Gardaí said Mackenzie Haverty Dunne has been missing since January 7 and they believe she may be in the Dublin city area.

Mackenzie is described as being 5’ 5’’ tall and of slight build and has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is understood to be wearing a silver coloured jacket, blue denim jeans and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.