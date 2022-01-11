| 6.9°C Dublin

Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of girl (16) missing from Naas area

16-year-old Mackenzie Haverty Dunne missing from Naas Co Kildare since the January 7 Expand

Close

16-year-old Mackenzie Haverty Dunne missing from Naas Co Kildare since the January 7

16-year-old Mackenzie Haverty Dunne missing from Naas Co Kildare since the January 7

16-year-old Mackenzie Haverty Dunne missing from Naas Co Kildare since the January 7

Paul Hyland

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in a locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing from the Naas area since last week.

Gardaí said Mackenzie Haverty Dunne has been missing since January 7 and they believe she may be in the Dublin city area. 

Mackenzie is described as being 5’ 5’’ tall and of slight build and has long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is understood to be wearing a silver coloured jacket, blue denim jeans and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy