Gardaí appeal for information following separate road collisions in the Drimnagh and Tallaght areas overnight

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to two separate road traffic collisions which occurred in the Drimnagh and Tallaght areas overnight and which left two pedestrians in hospital.

Shortly before 1:30am this morning, Sunday January 23rd, Gardaí and units from Dublin Fire Brigade attended at the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene and he is currently in Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardaí said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was not injured.

The road at the crash site is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Sundrive Road are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01- 6666600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Tallaght last night, Saturday 22nd January.

Shortly after 11pm, a pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on the Blessington road in Tallaght. Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

His condition is not thought to be life threatening and the motorist was uninjured.

Gardaí at Tallaght are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01- 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.