Gardaí appeal for information as ‘dangerous drugs’ including ketamine stolen from Co Galway premises

Gardaí launch appeal for information about stolen drugs which are intended for use in animals only

Garda are appealing for information after a quantity of drugs, including ketamine and the barbiturate euthanasia drug euthatal, were stolen from a Co Galway premises.

Investigating Gardaí have launched an urgent appeal for information on the whereabouts of the “dangerous drugs” that were taken in the course of a burglary at a premises in Loughea, in the early hours of this yesterday morning, Wednesday February 9.

Gardaí said the stolen drugs are primarily intended for animal use only and can be dangerous if consumed by humans. The stolen substances include:

• Euthatal 11x 100ml – barbiturate euthanasia (lethal)

• Chanazine 2% 12 x 25mls – sedative

• Medesedan 4 x 10mls – sedative

• Torbugesic 1 x 10mls – sedative

• Ketamine 3 x 50mls

• Ketufen 100ms x 5 – Anti inflammatory

• Flunixin 1 – Anti inflammatory

Anyone who comes into contact with the suspected substances, are strongly advised not to consume them and to hand them into any Garda Station so they can be taken out of circulation.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the drugs to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 841222, 999/112 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.