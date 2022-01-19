| 5.8°C Dublin

Gardaí appeal for information after Sligo man (70s) hospitalised during aggravated burglary

Paul Hyland

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an aggravated burglary which took place in Co Sligo last night.

Gardaí have confirmed that at around 7pm a number of men forced their way into a property on the N59, at Skreen, Co Sligo, and assaulted a man in his 70s.

A sum of cash was also taken during the incident.

The assault victim was brought to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for his injuries and it is understood he now is in a stable condition.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Skreen / Dromard area, from 4-8pm yesterday who may have witnessed anything to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly keen that anyone who may have camera footage from this area at this time (including dash-cam) to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

