Gardai appeal for information after man dies following ‘altercation’ in Dublin

The man died at his home after the incident in the Dublin 2 area.

Gardai are appealing for information after a man died following an ‘altercation’ in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident which resulted in a man’s death.

An altercation between a number of males occurred in the early hours of Friday 24 March in the Dublin 2 area.

One of the men involved, aged in his early 30s, later died at his home as a result of injuries suffered during the incident.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested as part of the investigation but were later released without charge.

The incident took place in the Coppinger Row / South William Street areas between 1:15am and 2:30am on 24 March and Gardai are appealing for information from anyone in the area at the time.