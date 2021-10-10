Gardaí appeal for information about missing boy (16)

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old.

Ronan Quinn is missing from the Trim area of Co Meath since September 30.

Ronan is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Ronan was last wearing.

Anyone with any information on Ronan's whereabouts is urged to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.