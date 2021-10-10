| 8.6°C Dublin

Gardaí appeal for information about missing boy (16)

Missing person Ronan Quinn Expand

Close

Missing person Ronan Quinn

Missing person Ronan Quinn

Missing person Ronan Quinn

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old.

Ronan Quinn is missing from the Trim area of Co Meath since September 30.

Ronan is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Ronan was last wearing.

Anyone with any information on Ronan's whereabouts is urged to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy