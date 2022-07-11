Gardaí appeal for help in solving 35-year-old murder of young mum

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information in connection with the murder of Antoinette Smith, a young mother-of-two, who went missing following a David Bowie concert in 1987.

Ms Smith’s remains were discovered at Glendoo Mountain, near the Lemass monument close to Glencree/Enniskerry, on April 3, 1988.

In a statement issued on Monday, a garda spokesperson said gardaí at Bray garda station are investigating the murder of Ms Smith who was from Clondalkin in Dublin.

“On Saturday 11th July, 1987, Antoinette and a friend attended the David Bowie concert at Slane, Co Meath,” the spokesperson said.

“They returned to Dublin by bus, arriving at Parnell Square at around 11pm. They went to the La Mirage Discotheque on Parnell Street. While in the club they met two men that they knew.

“They joined the men’s company and remained with them until they all left shortly after 2am. Antoinette’s friend parted company when they left the club.

"Antoinette remained for some time and spoke to the two men until all three walked the short distance to the taxi rank on O’Connell Street.

“The men got a taxi to the Ballymun area, while Antoinette continued to walk by the Gresham Hotel on O’Connell Street towards O’Connell Street Bridge.”

Ms Smith was subsequently reported missing to gardaí by her husband. She remained missing for nine months until her remains were discovered at Glendoo Mountain.

She was a mother of two young daughters, Lisa and Rachel, who were aged seven and three respectively at the time of her disappearance.

It is now 35 years since Antoinette Smith was last seen on O’Connell Street, Co Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing to those who may have information since 1987, or who have come into possession of information in the intervening years to come forward.

The spokesperson said gardaí urge individuals, who more than 30 years on, may want to come forward to do so, especially if relationships or associations may have changed over the years.

“Gardaí are anxious to assure the public that they will treat anyone assisting the investigation in a sensitive manner,” the statement concluded.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Bray at 01 666 5300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.