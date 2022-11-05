Gardaí appeal for help in locating two missing 13-year-olds from Monaghan

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Kelsey Kenny and 13-year-old Seamus Hynes.

Kelsey and Seamus are both missing from the Cloghernagh area of Co Monaghan since Friday afternoon, November 4.

Gardaí believe that Kelsey and Seamus are travelling together and may currently be in the Dublin area. It is understood Kelsey and Seamus travelled to the Dublin 7 area.

Kelsey is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall with a slight build. She has long, light brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, Kelsey was wearing a brown tracksuit and white Nike runners.

Seamus is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with a slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Seamus was wearing a black Nike top, black tracksuit bottoms and brown boots.

Anyone with any information on Kelsey’s and Seamus’ whereabouts is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.