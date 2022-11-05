| 12.8°C Dublin

Gardaí appeal for help in locating two missing 13-year-olds from Monaghan

Kelsey Kenny and Seamus Hynes Expand
Seamus Hynes. Photo: Gardaí. Expand
Kelsey Kenny. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

Close

Kelsey Kenny and Seamus Hynes

Kelsey Kenny and Seamus Hynes

Seamus Hynes. Photo: Gardaí.

Seamus Hynes. Photo: Gardaí.

Kelsey Kenny. Photo: Gardaí.

Kelsey Kenny. Photo: Gardaí.

/

Kelsey Kenny and Seamus Hynes

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Kelsey Kenny and 13-year-old Seamus Hynes.

Kelsey and Seamus are both missing from the Cloghernagh area of Co Monaghan since Friday afternoon, November 4.

Gardaí believe that Kelsey and Seamus are travelling together and may currently be in the Dublin area. It is understood Kelsey and Seamus travelled to the Dublin 7 area.

Kelsey is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall with a slight build. She has long, light brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, Kelsey was wearing a brown tracksuit and white Nike runners.

Seamus is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with a slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Seamus was wearing a black Nike top, black tracksuit bottoms and brown boots.

Anyone with any information on Kelsey’s and Seamus’ whereabouts is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy